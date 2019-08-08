Jason Greenblatt: 'Hamas again murders and boasts about it'

President Donald Trump's envoy to the Middle East, Jason Greenblatt, condemned the attack in Gush Etzion in which Dvir Sorek was murdered.

"Hamas again murders and boasts about it. This is another repugnant and shocking act of an organization that chooses to wreak havoc and death, supposedly in the name of concern for civilians," Greenblatt wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

He added, "We send our deep condolences to the family of 19-year-old Dvir Sorek."

Throughout the day on Thursday - the day after the attack - Hamas media called on Palestinians living in Judea and Samaria to open their homes to the perpetrator or perpetrators of the attack and hide them, as was the case with the terrorists from the terror attacks in Barkan, Ofra, Givat Assaf and the Ariel Junction.

The organization even appealed to the Arab population of Judea and Samaria to follow the footsteps of the terrorists and carry out further terror attacks against Jews.