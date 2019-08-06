The United Right list headed by Ayelet Shaked backed Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich amid the outcry over his latest comments about halakha (Jewish law) in the State of Israel.

"Minister Smotrich spoke last night at a conference about his faith, and in the same breath emphasized that he could not impose it on others, nor was he interested in doing so. Those who listened to him heard that the minister clearly said that we must live here together and take the general public into consideration, with respect and not coercion,” the United Right responded.

"The media lynch being carried out now is the ugly silencing of the Left, Liberman, and certain parts of the media motivated by hatred of Judaism and political interests. Freedom of speech does not belong to one side only,” the United Right added.

Smotrich had said at a conference on Monday that "We all want the State of Israel to follow the law of the Torah, we just can't because there are people who think differently and we need to get along with them."

Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman blasted the comments, saying, “"It is unbelievable how again without even blinking, we hear Minister Smotrich declare that if it was up to him and his friends, he and they would repeal the laws in the State of Israel and impose on us a state of law which operates only by way of Torah law."

"So we have news for you," he continued. "You won't have to get along with us because on September 18, a broad, liberal national government will be established here, without you and without anyone trying to force a halakhic state on us."

Blue and White Chairman responded: “Smotrich wants a halakhic state. Netanyahu will give it to him in exchange for immunity.”