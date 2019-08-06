Liberman to Smotrich: A government will be formed without you

Yisrael Beytenu chairman: Smotrich declares that if it was up to him and his friends, they would impose a halakhic state on us.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman on Monday blasted Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (United Right), after Smotrich said that "we all want the State of Israel to follow the law of the Torah, we just can't because there are people who think differently and we need to get along with them."

Liberman then fired back, "It is unbelievable how again without even blinking, we hear Minister Smotrich declare that if it was up to him and his friends, he and they would repeal the laws in the State of Israel and impose on us a state of law which operates only by way of Torah law."

"So we have news for you," he continued. "You won't have to get along with us because on September 18, a broad, liberal national government will be established here, without you and without anyone trying to force a halakic state on us."

Smotrich’s comments to which Liberman was replying were made in a speech in Jerusalem earlier on Monday. Smotrich had said that in his role as Transportation Minister, construction and infrastructure work could be prevented on Shabbat.

"With caring and attentiveness, we can solve most of the problems. We know today that it is possible to have an industry of sustainability without polluting the environment. We also know how to maintain a modern state that must do public infrastructure work on an orderly scale without desecrating Shabbat,” he said.

"I believe that Jewish stocks are on the rise. I believe that the people of Israel will repent. I believe that the day will come when everyone will want to convert and observe Torah and mitzvah. Usually, the concessions come from our side and any concession and compromise is the starting point in the next negotiations,” added Smotrich.