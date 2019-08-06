Report: Iran asked Hamas for information about Israel

Hamas officials visited Tehran and asked for an increase in funding. In return, they promised to provide locations of missiles in Israel.

Iran asked Hamas for details on Israeli missile caches in exchange for increased financial support for the terrorist organization, Channel 12 News revealed on Monday.

According to the report, the request was made during a recent visit to Tehran of a Hamas delegation led by Ismail Haniyeh's deputy, Saleh Aruri. The delegation met with senior officials of the Iranian regime, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

At the meetings, the Hamas representatives sought to increase Iran’s support for the organization to about $30 million a month.

The Iranians agreed to the request but demanded that Hamas in exchange supply intelligence on the location of the IDF missile caches.

The organization's leaders agreed to the request and even passed instructions on the issue to Hamas' military arm, according to Channel 12.