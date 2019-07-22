Iranian official stresses importance of liberating 'Palestine'

Kamal Kharrazi, the chairman of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, met on Sunday with a Hamas delegation headed by the terrorist organization’s deputy leader Salah Al-Aruri.

During the meeting, Kharrazi said that liberation of “Palestine”, especially Al-Quds, is among the greatest causes of Iran, according to The Tehran Times.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kharrazi said relations between Iran and Hamas are growing.

“Policies of the enemies of Islam and Palestine in supporting occupant Israel are obvious. The Palestinians are aware of these policies and have come to the conclusion that they should stand against the foreigners’ plots,” stated Kharrazi, who served as Iran’s foreign minister from 1997 to 2005.

Pointing to the so-called “Deal of the Century”, the US initiative to solve the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict, Kharrazi said that the Palestinian people countered the plot and all the Muslims have condemned it.

This is the second time in two years that Aruri, a terrorist who has been sanctioned by the US, has visited Iran.

During the previous visit, he declared that Hamas and Iran have agreed to set aside their past differences.

The 2017 visit of the Hamas delegation to Iran appeared to mark the end of the disconnect between the sides, which began when Hamas refused to support Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, a close ally of Iran's, in the uprising against him. An angry Iran then reportedly stopped supplying the terror group with weapons.

The tide seemed to turn in the summer of 2017, when Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh thanked Iran for its "unlimited" support for the Al-Qassam Brigades and its contribution to the development of Hamas's military capabilities.