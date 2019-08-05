Benny Gantz comes out against Lapid's anti-haredi video

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz: 'The strength of Israeli society lies in its unity - secular, religious, and left and right.'

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz implicitly criticized the anti-haredi video that MK Yair Lapid, number two on the Blue and White list, published last night on behalf of Blue and White.

"These days, when we remember that the destruction of the Temple was due to baseless hatred, we need to adopt a different style than Netanyahu, and to increase love of humanity," Gantz wrote on his Twitter account on Monday afternoon.

"The strength of Israeli society lies in its unity - secular, religious, Jewish, non-Jewish, and left and right. This is the right way for Israeli leadership at this time - leadership that puts Israel first and foremost," added Gantz.

Earlier today, MK Moshe (Boogie) Ya'alon, another senior member of Blue and White, criticized Lapid and the video more explicitly. "This isn't my style or the style of Benny [Gantz]," Ya'alon said in an interview on Army Radio. "We'll deal with this. We're meeting again on Wednesday and we'll discuss the matter."

MK Yoaz Hendel, one of the three members of Ya'alon's Telem party which is part of Blue and White, also came out against the video: "I don't like it, my language is different."

The video caused a stir among the haredi parties, who claimed that it has anti-Semitic undertones. "Anti-Semitism - there's no other word," Shas chairman Aryeh Deri responded on Sunday night to the video.

MK Michael Melchiali (Shas) said "Yair Lapid, who as the finance minister cruelly cut allowances for disabled children just because they were born to haredi parents, continues even during the days when the Jewish people are mourning over the destruction of the Temple in a campaign of incitement and lies against the haredi sector."

"A strong Shas movement in a Netanyahu-led government will stop Lapid from harming entire sectors, whose only sins are that they maintain a haredi lifestyle and are faithful to their ancestral tradition," Melchiali added. "The Jewish people chose to end Lapid's cruel incitement and threw him into the opposition. And this is how it will be in the future as well, with the help of God."