'Nothing was going to stop us from being in Israel'

Jennifer Lopez was pressured by the BDS movement to cancel her Israel show, but her manager made clear that the pressure didn't work.

Pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez on Thursday performed in Israel for the first time, appearing at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv.

While the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement had been pressuring J-Lo and her team to cancel the show, she refused to bow to the pressure.

“There was nothing that was going to stop us from being in Israel,” clarified Lopez’s long-time manager, Benny Medina, in a conversation with Israeli TV.

“It’s really simple: Tel Aviv and Israel deserve Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Lopez deserves Israel,” he added.

Lopez’s fiancé, former Major League Baseball player Alex Rodriguez, who joined her on the trip to Israel, also had a good time.

“What an amazing time we are having on our first trip to Tel Aviv! The people have been wonderful and have such energy,” he tweeted.

Artists who have scheduled shows in Israel in recent years have been pressured by pro-Palestinian Arab activists to boycott the Jewish state and cancel their shows.

While some of the artists have caved in to the pressure and cancelled their shows, others have gone ahead with their performances. Australian rocker Nick Cave, for example, resisted boycott calls and went ahead with his Israel show. Cave even criticized the BDS movement.

In addition to Cave, Radiohead played in Tel Aviv this past July, defying boycott calls. Popular rhythm and blues artist Alicia Keys and pop duo Pet Shop Boys are among the artists who have also performed in Israel in recent years, amid calls to cancel their show.