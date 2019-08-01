Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez having 'amazing time' in Israel

Singer-songwriter, Jennifer #Lopez, has arrived in the Holy Land for one of the last legs of her “It’s My Party” world tour!

Celebrity power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez don’t have a lot of time in Israel, but they are making the most of it.

The two — along with Rodriguez’s two children from his first marriage, and Lopez’s twins she had with fellow singer Marc Anthony — have been in the Jewish state since Tuesday, ahead of Lopez’s concert Thursday night in Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park.

Rodriguez, the former baseball star, was instantly “in love.”

“What an amazing time we are having on our first trip to Tel Aviv! The people have been wonderful and have such energy,” he tweeted.

Fans reportedly flocked outside of their hotel as they arrived, and they were spotted dining out in Tel Aviv.

The concert, her first in Israel, is part of Lopez’s first international tour in seven years.