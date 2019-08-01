It's final - Otzma Yehudit is running alone

Otzma registers for election on its own, after party failed to reach accord with United Right.

Otzma Yehudit filed its candidate list for the 22nd Knesset with the Israel Central Elections Committee Thursday night, officially registering for a solo run.

The move ends the possibility of a joint run with the United Right ticket, which had negotiated with Otzma for a possible alliance.

Otzma leaders submitted the party’s candidate list minutes before the 10:00 p.m. deadline, some two hours after having arrived at the Central Elections Committee offices.

Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir, who will lead the Otzma list, had declared at 8:00 p.m. that the party would run alone, but waited for nearly two hours before registering the party, giving the United Right a chance to change its offer for a joint run.

The United Right had offered Otzma the 8th and 13th slots on a joint ticket, refusing Otzma’s demands for the 5th and 11th places.

Otzma ran with the United Right ticket in April, but failed to receive Knesset representation after its candidate for the fifth place on the list was disqualified by the Supreme Court.