Adva Biton gives birth on murdered daughter Adelle's birthday

Adva Biton, the mother of Hilda Adelle, who was murdered in a stone-throwing attack in Samaria, gave birth Sunday to a seventh child.

Following the birth, Biton wrote, "By the grace of God, thanks to Rabbi Meir Baal Haness, I gave birth to our seventh daughter on the same date of her sister, Adele, of blessed memory! A mixture of emotions! Only happy occasions!"

Adelle was the family's fourth child. After her injury, Adva Biton gave birth to the family's first boy in 2014, and to another son in 2016. The new baby is Adelle's first younger sister.

In 2013, a fist-sized rock hurled by an Arab terrorist struck 2-year-old Adelle, a healthy, normally-developing toddler, in the head causing severe neurological damage and mortally wounding her. After remaining comatose for months, Adelle regained consciousness but continued fighting for her life.

Even after Adelle was well enough to return home, she remained severely disabled, only able to respond to certain stimuli and capable of some movement and continuously in and out of the hospital. In February 2015, four-year-old Adelle passed away from pneumonia.

The five Palestinian Authority (PA) terrorists, who were teenagers at the time of the attack, received terror salaries from PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas and just 15 years behind bars.