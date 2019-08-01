Trump's granddaughter goes to Orthodox sleepaway camp

Ivanka Trump's daughter Arabella is learning about Zionism and Torah and Modern Orthodoxy in 'Morasha Mania' sleepaway camp.

The Secret Services's presence was required at the parking lot, as buses pulled up to take excited children on a three-day trip at Camp Morasha.

Arabella, granddaughter of US President Donald Trump and daughter of Ivanka, is off to Lakewood, Pennsylvania for the "Morasha Mania" sleepaway program, according to a Matzav report this week.

The sleepaway camp’s mission is to “nurture the camper’s commitment to Torah, Modern Orthodoxy, and Zionism," according to their website, and "inculcates the value of good citizenship — as Jews, Americans, and supporters of Israel”.

"The Torah is a tree of life that nurtures our campers and enables them to learn Torah in formal and informal ways from passionate, inspiring teachers, counselors and staff, and from each other. Torah learning, mitzvah observance, and Zionism define the natural rhythm of Morasha.”

One Secret Service agent will stay in a bunk next door to Arabella and the others will stay in a nearby hotel.