Right-wing Noam party files for independent Knesset run

The Noam party, the newest party on the Israeli Right, filed its Knesset candidate list with the Israel Central Election Committee Thursday night, ending the possibility of a joint run with another party.

Noam, which was established in July to represent the haredi-national-religious (Hardal) sector, had earlier agreed to run jointly with Otzma Yehudit, but cancelled the agreement Thursday over Otzma’s decision to include secular candidates on its list.

The new Noam party had refused to include either women or secular Israelis on its candidate list, and protested Otzma’s plans to include a secular candidate – possibly former Likud MK Oren Hazan – on the joint list.

According to haredi media outlets this week, Noam had also considered a joint run with one of the haredi parties.

Noam's Knesset list will be headed by Rabbi Dror Aryeh, director of the Sderot Hesder Yeshiva and one of the leaders of the Hazon movement, which promotes traditional family values.