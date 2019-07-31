Otzma Yehudit and Noam party form joint ticket

After talks with United Right hit impasse, Otzma Yehudit signs deal for joint run with the 'Noam' party. Itamar Ben-Gvir to lead the ticket.

Otzma Yehudit and the newly-established Noam party formed a joint list Wednesday morning, agreeing to run as a technical bloc in the September 17 election.

The two parties signed a deal Wednesday outlining the parameters of the joint run.

Both factions will remain independent, with the right to separate from the union after the election.

The list will be led by attorney and Otzma Yehudit activist Itamar Ben-Gvir, followed by two candidates from the Noam party in second and third place. Fourth on the joint ticket is long-time Hevron activist and former Kach party leader Baruch Marzel, who took control of the now-banned faction after its founder, Rabbi Meir Kahane, was assassinated in November 1990.

“The agreement was approved by the rabbis of both Otzma and Noam,” Otzma Yehudit said in a statement. “Otzma approved the run with Noam out of a desire to continue the uncompromising struggle to maintain the character of the Jewish people and the Land of Israel according to the Torah of Israel.”

The alliance was formed Wednesday morning after talks between Otzma Yehudit and the United Right reached an impasse.

The United Right offered Otzma the eighth and sixteenth spots on a joint list with the Jewish Home, National Union, and New Right parties.

Otzma’s new partner, the Noam party, was formed earlier this month by former Jewish Home and Zehut party activists, with the support of the Har HaMor Yeshiva, a center of the haredi-national religious (Hardal) movement in Jerusalem.

Noam has emphasized social conservatism, vowing to push back against the LGBT movement and to represent the conservative wing of the national religious movement.