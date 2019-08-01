US Senate confirms Kelly Craft as UN ambassador

The US Senate on Wednesday approved Kelly Craft to be the US ambassador to the United Nations.

The Senate voted 56-34 to confirm Craft, who has served as US ambassador to Canada since August 2017, according to The Hill.

She will fill a role that has been occupied in an acting capacity by Jonathan Cohen since Nikki Haley resigned in December.

Democrats opposed Craft over concerns about her past remarks on climate change, as well as accusations that she was absent from her post in Canada too often. Republicans, meanwhile, lined up behind Craft.

During her confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Craft promised to follow in the footsteps of Haley in defending Israel.

“Without US leadership, our partners and allies would be vulnerable to bad actors at the UN. This is particularly true in the case of Israel, which is the subject of unrelenting bias and hostility in UN venues,” Craft told the committee last month.

“The United States will never accept such bias, and if confirmed I commit to seizing every opportunity to shine a light on this conduct, call it what it is, and demand that these outrageous practices finally come to an end,” she added.

Haley, a strong supporter of Israel, stepped down from the role of UN ambassador at the end of 2018, citing her desire to "take a break" from public service.

During her time in office, she continuously called out the UN over its anti-Israel bias.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon on Wednesday congratulated Craft following her confirmation and wished her good luck.

"Congratulations to Ambassador Kelly Craft on her confirmation to represent the United States at the UN. I look forward to welcoming her to Turtle Bay, and continuing to build upon the great achievements of the United States and Israel. We will continue to lead our countries to great heights in the diplomatic arena," he said.