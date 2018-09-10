Live: Nikki Haley resigns

US President Donald Trump has accepted US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley's resignation.

Ambassador Haley discussed her resignation with President Trump when they met at the White House last week, according to Axios.

The resignation has reportedly shocked the Washington Foreign Policy establishment.

Ambassador Haley has been an outspoken critic of the UN's corruption, bias, and inability to deal with human rights crisis around the world. She was also Israel's biggest supporter at the UN.

Haley criticized Trump's rhetoric during the 2016 Presidential Election and endorsed his rival Marco Rubio for the Republican nomination. Her relationship with Trump improved after the election and she was offered the post of Ambassador to the United Nations.

The ambassador has stated that she is unafraid to criticize the president in private meetings with him.

Trump wrote on his Twitter account that a "big announcement" would be made at 10:30 AM Eastern Standard Time.

Sources in the White House stated that Trump said Haley would leave at the end of the year and that she would be "taking a break."

Haley stated that she will not run in the next presidential election and that she will be campaigning for Trump's reelection in 2020.