'Anti-Semitism in Germany has developed a life of its own'

The Jewish man spit on and harassed by a pair of Syrian nationals in Germany earlier this week has been identified as the Rabbi of the Jewish community in Berlin, Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal.

The incident occurred last Saturday, German media outlets reported, after Rabbi Teichtal led a prayer service in a synagogue in the Wilmersdorf district of western Berlin.

After he left the house of prayer, Rabbi Teichtal was confronted by two Syrian men, ages 19 and 17.

The two men spit on Rabbi Teichtal and hurled anti-Semitic epithets.

Rabbi Teichtal was with one of his children at the time of the incident.

Police were called to the scene and detained one of the two suspects, and later opened an investigation into the incident.

On Wednesday, the Jewish community of Berlin revealed that Rabbi Teichtal had been the victim of the incident in question.

Rabbi Teichtal said that anti-Semitism had “developed a life” of its own in Germany, but emphasized that most Germans remain committed to uprooting anti-Semitism.

"Unfortunately we have to state that the aggressions against Jews have developed a life of their own both in the schoolyards and on the streets of Berlin,” said Rabbi Teichtal.

“But I remain convinced that most people in Berlin do not want to accept this aggression against Jews as a sad part of everyday Jewish life. Most people in Berlin want Jewish people to be able to live their Judaism openly without being afraid of being insulted, spat at or even beaten. Of course we will not hide now, but continue to build on love, tolerance, dialogue and education.”