Germany: Syrian man spits on, curses Jewish man at train station

Anti-Semitic confrontation reported in Potsdam, Germany, as kippah-wearing man spit on and cursed by pair of Syrian men.

Two Syrian nationals residing in Germany spit on a man wearing a kippa with a Star of David on Saturday, German media outlets have reported.

The incident occurred in the city of Potsdam, when a 25-year-old man wearing a kippa got off of a train at the main city station.

As he left the train, the man noticed he was being followed. When he turned around, he was suddenly spat upon by a 19-year-old Syrian man.

The man wearing the kippa also reported that the 19-year-old Syrian and a 17-year-old Syrian cursed him, hurling anti-Semitic slurs at him.

Police were immediately notified, and officers were dispatched to the scene of the confrontation.

The 19-year-old Syrian was arrested in front of the train station, while his 17-year-old companion was not taken into custody, but was questioned.

Authorities later released the 19-year-old Syrian national, and are preparing incitement to hatred charges against him.