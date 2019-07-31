United Right offers 8th, 13th spots to Otzma Yehudit

The United Right Party renewed its call Wednesday for the Otzma Yehudit party to join the unified right-wing ticket, offering two realistic spots on the joint Knesset slate.

Sources have informed Arutz Sheva that the United Right, which previously offered Otzma the 8th and 16th spots on the joint ticket, is now willing to give Otzma candidates the 8th and 13th slots, with the added promise that the United Right’s leaders will resign from the Knesset if they become ministers, increasing the likelihood of the candidate in the 13th spot entering the Knesset.

Polls currently show a unified right-wing bloc led by former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked would win between 12 and 14 seats.

As part of the offer, the United Right says it would ensure passage of the so-called “Norwegian Law”, which would allow more than one minister from a party to resign from the Knesset, with the ability to return to the Knesset later on if they resign their position in the government.

Passage of the law was a key element of the previous agreement between Otzma and the United Right, which ran together in the April 9th election, minus the New Right.

In the previous election, Otzma was given the fifth and eighth spots on the list, but was barred from taking the fifth spot when its candidate, former MK Michael Ben-Ari, was banned from running by the Supreme Court.

Earlier on Wednedsay, the Otzma Yehudit party signed a deal with the Noam party for a joint run.

“The agreement was approved by the rabbis of both Otzma and Noam,” Otzma Yehudit said in a statement. “Otzma approved the run with Noam out of a desire to continue the uncompromising struggle to maintain the character of the Jewish people and the Land of Israel according to the Torah of Israel.”

The list will be led by attorney and Otzma Yehudit activist Itamar Ben-Gvir, followed by two candidates from the Noam party in second and third place. Fourth on the joint ticket is long-time Hevron activist and former Kach party leader Baruch Marzel, who took control of the now-banned faction after its founder, Rabbi Meir Kahane, was assassinated in November 1990.