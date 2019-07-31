Liberman demands haredi parties' portfolios

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman on Tuesday evening said that following September's elections, his party will demand the Interior, Health, Defense, and Immigration and Absorption ministries.

Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ usually demands the Health Ministry, while Sephardic-haredi Shas traditionally insists on the Interior Ministry.

Yisrael Beytenu's candidate for Health Minister would be Professor Leonid Eidelman, who currently heads the World Medical Association. He would serve as minister who is a Knesset member.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, Liberman would also demand that any funding to the independent haredi school system be dependent on teaching the core curriculum. Another demand would be that the religious councils be dissolved, with the department in charge of religious affairs becoming part of the local authority, instead of a separate council.

Meanwhile, Liberman has said that he will not sit in a "narrow right-wing government" and will only support a unity government including both Likud and Blue and White. On Tuesday, Liberman emphasized that his party will not recommend for prime minister any candidate who does not support forming a unity government. If no candidate supports unity, his party will not recommend anyone.