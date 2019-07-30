Liberman: We will not recommend anyone who says 'no' to unity

'If Likud or Blue & White favors a narrow gov't, we won't recommend either,' says Yisrael Beyteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman.

Yisrael Beyteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman announced his party list for the upcoming elections at a festive event on Tuesday evening. The list is almost identical to the list of the previous elections.

Liberman spoke at the event and said that he was standing by his demand for the establishment of a unity government without the haredi parties following the upcoming elections.

"In the event that Likud and Blue and White will favor a narrow government, we will not recommend either one of them to the president. We'll recommend the first one to support a unity government," Lieberman said.

Lieberman added that during the coalition negotiations "we will demand the health and interior ministries." These are the main ministries that are currently held by UTJ and Shas.

Later in the speech, Liberman stated that as part of the coalition negotiations, the party would demand a commitment to operate public transport on Shabbat and enact civil marriage legislation.

He also said that Israel Beyteinu will work to pass the recruitment law in its full format, alongside the enactment of a new national and civil service law.