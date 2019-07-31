North Korea fires several projectiles

North Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early on Wednesday (local time), Reuters reported, citing the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported.

The projectiles were launched from the Hodo peninsula in South Hamgyong Province on North Korea’s east coast, said the South Korean military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The JCS said it is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture, Yonhap reported.

The White House, the Pentagon and US State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The incident comes a week after North Korea test-fired two new short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

North Korea later said the test was intended to send a warning to South Korea and was "personally organized" by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The test came as talks between the US and North Korea on denuclearization continue to stall. The talks broke down after the failed summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump in February in Vietnam.

Trump abruptly ended that summit with Kim, explaining that, while "we had a productive time," no deal was signed.

Trump met with Kim again last month, becoming the first US president to step onto North Korean soil at the demilitarized zone. He said the two leaders agreed to start working-level talks on a denuclearization deal.