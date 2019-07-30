Likud MK: We're fighting for Area C

'No way to soften Palestinians, we need to fight them on the ground,' MK Gideon Sa'ar says.

MK Gideon Sa'ar (Likud) responded Tuesday to the Cabinet discussions regarding the approval of building plans for Palestinian Authority Muslims in Area C.

Under the Oslo Accords, Judea and Samaria were divided into three parts: Area A is under full Palestinian Authority civil and security control. Area B is under PA civil control, while Israel controls security. Area C is under full Israeli civil and security control. While Arabs live in all three areas, Jews are confined to Area C only, and accidentally entering Area A presents a risk to a Jew's life.

"I don't know what happened in the Cabinet, but a decision was not made," Sa'ar told Kan Bet. "Illegal Palestinian construction, funded by Europeans, is rampant in Area C. The purpose of that building is to try to choke the settlements and take over the land, and we need to fight that."

"The Palestinians behave with total refusal. There's no way to soften them, we need to fight them on the ground."

Sa'ar also said the recent merger between the New Right and United Right is incomplete and will therefore harm the right.

"[Otzma Yehudit Chairman Itamar] Ben Gvir needs to unite with [New Right Chairwoman Ayelet] Shaked and [United Right leader Transportation Minister Bezalel] Smotrich and with the Jewish Home, like they did last time. It's the same Jewish Home, just with a different list order."