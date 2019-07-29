Netanyahu promoting Arab construction in Area C

Cabinet ministers discuss approving building plans for Arabs in Area C alongside approving plans for Jews in Judea and Samaria.

Government ministers discussed approving building plans for Arabs in Area C alongside approving plans for Jewish building in Judea and Samaria.

The sensitive issue that Prime Minister Netanyahu himself wishes to promote was brought to the ministers as a rare case despite the knowledge that it would provoke great opposition.

Indeed, some ministers wondered what the purpose of the construction was and whether it was consistent with the intent and recent orders to expand demolition activity of illegal structures in these areas.

Agreements were not reached at an earlier meeting, and therefore a follow-up meeting was held today, in which the ministers have not yet reached conclusions.

A source familiar with the details told Arutz Sheva that the ministers raising the main difficulties on the move are Yoav Galant and Ze'ev Elkin.

The government and the cabinet have no overall strategic plan to facilitate Israeli construction in Area C, while the Arabs are acting openly for massive construction in these areas, in accordance with the Fayyad plan to produce and build a Palestinian state.

According to sources involved in the matter, alongside accelerating the demolition of illegal construction in Area C, new building plans for Arabs in this area have not been approved for a number of years, and it is therefore necessary.

The advisor and son-in-law of the US President Jared Kushner is expected to arrive in Israel. Some people are linking the visit to the promotion of Arab construction.

The Prime Minister's Office said in response that a decision has not yet been made.

In response to the report that Prime Minister Netanyahu held a cabinet hearing to approve extensive Arab construction in Area C, the Regavim Movement issued a sharp response:

“As the Palestinian Authority is actively carrying out an illegal takeover of Area C, we hope that this report is inaccurate and that the cabinet hearing did not focus on approving a plan that plays into the hands of Abbas, a plan that will serve as the silver platter on which he will be handed the terrorist state in the heart of Israel he has dreamed of establishing.”

“Every member of every Right-leaning party understands that the rampant illegal construction carried out by the Palestinian Authority in Area C poses a strategic and security threat to the State of Israel. Every Right-leaning member of Knesset should be taking steps to insure that this Arab takeover is halted immediately, through swift and efficient law enforcement. The only place for large-scale construction projects that serve the Arab sector in Judea and Samaria is the area under Palestinian Authority jurisdiction.”