Yesha Council: Netanyahu surrenders to the PA

The chairman of the Yesha Council, Hananel Dorani, responded on Monday evening to reports that government ministers discussed approving building plans for Arabs in Area C alongside approving plans for Jewish building in Judea and Samaria.

"Instead of fighting the Palestinian Authority's takeover of Area C and destroying the illegal construction which is rampant there, the Prime Minister raises the possibility of surrendering to the phenomenon and approving the illegal construction. We strongly oppose this and call on the cabinet ministers not to support this bad proposal," said Dorani.

“It is inconceivable that Israeli construction will be conditioned on Palestinian construction. The expectation of a right-wing government, along with harsh enforcement against the violators, is to approve Israeli construction without restrictions throughout Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley," he added.

The Regavim Movement had earlier issued a sharp response to the report.

“As the Palestinian Authority is actively carrying out an illegal takeover of Area C, we hope that this report is inaccurate and that the cabinet hearing did not focus on approving a plan that plays into the hands of Abu Mazen, a plan that will serve as the silver platter on which he will be handed the terrorist state in the heart of Israel he has dreamed of establishing.”

“Every member of every right-wing party understands that the rampant illegal construction carried out by the Palestinian Authority in Area C poses a strategic and security threat to the State of Israel. Every right-wing member of Knesset should be taking steps to ensure that this Arab takeover is halted immediately, through swift and efficient law enforcement. The only place for large-scale construction projects that serve the Arab sector in Judea and Samaria is the area under Palestinian Authority jurisdiction.”