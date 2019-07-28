US Ambassador guest at Israeli Cabinet meeting

Ambassador David Friedman attends Cabinet meeting following successful test of Arrow 3 system in Alaska.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman took part in Israel's weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday morning following the successful test of the Arrow 3 missile defense system in Alaska.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated: "I congratulate Ambassador Friedmann and Danny Gold. In recent weeks we have conducted secret tests in Alaska - in cooperation with the United States - they succeeded beyond imagination. Israel has the ability to hit any missile launched from Iran or anywhere else."

Ambassador Friedman stated: "The cooperation between the two countries is great. It was an unprecedented operation."

