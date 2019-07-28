'Arrow 3' missile defense tests in US successful

Defense Ministry and US Missile Defense Agency complete series of successful tests of Arrow 3 system in Alaska.

The Defense Ministry and the American Missile Defense Agency (MDA) on Sunday completed a series of successful tests of the Arrow 3 weapons system in Alaska.

The tests were led by the Ministry of Defense and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), with the participation of Israeli defense industries and the Israel Air Force.

Developed by Israel and the MDA, the Arrow 3 weapons system is designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the atmosphere. The series of experiments successfully demonstrated a hit-to-kill capability against targets at high altitudes outside the atmosphere.

During the series of tests, an American ANTPY2 radar was used, and operational correspondence between the systems was demonstrated.

The experiment was held in Alaska since an examination of the system's capabilities could not be performed in Israel.