'March of the Return' on the Lebanese border?

Palestinian organization proposes holding rallies along Lebanese border with Israel to force the international community to take action.

The Hokuk Palestinian Arab organization for human rights says that holding “march of return” rallies from Lebanon to "Palestine" is the best solution to the human rights problem of the Palestinian "refugees" in Lebanon.

In a statement, the organization asked the Lebanese army to secure these “return marches”, which it said should start without delay at the Lebanese-Israeli border at Naqoura, not far from UNIFIL headquarters.

The organization also recommended that marches be held at additional points along the border, in order to remind the international community of its responsibility for the Palestinian "refugees" in view of the disregard of the "racist" policies of the Lebanese government.

The Hokuk organization noted that the processions of return from Lebanon would bring the refugee problem to the point where it began in 1948.

Palestinian Arabs already hold weekly “march of the return” protests along the Gaza border, during which Gazans throw rocks and explosive devices at the border fence and at security forces who are stationed nearby.

The call to hold similar marches from Lebanon comes in the wake of a crackdown by Lebanese authorities on foreign workers, including people registered as “Palestinian refugees”.

Lebanese residents who are registered as “Palestinian refugees” and their descendants who were born in that country reside in residential neighborhoods known as "refugee camps", have limited work options and are refused citizenship.

Lebanon refuses to naturalize the “Palestinian refugees” and has stressed the need to work for their return to their country of origin, which Palestinian Arabs claim is Israel.