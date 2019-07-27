CNN photo editor apologizes for hateful tweets

CNN photo editor who resigned following anti-Semitic tweets says he no longer holds views expressed in those tweets.

A CNN photo editor who resigned on Thursday following the resurfacing of a series of anti-Semitic tweets he posted in 2011, apologized on Friday for his hateful comments.

“Yesterday, tweets that I made in 2011 resurfaced in which I made offensive and hateful comments,” wrote the editor, Mohammed Elshamy, in a post on Twitter.

“I want to unequivocally express my apology to everyone, especially those in the Jewish community, who were offended by the tweets. I also want to apologize to my family, friends, and mentors who I am ashamed to have let down in this way.”

“These views, which I posted when I was 16, are ones I no longer hold and have not held for many years. Nor do they represent the values I carry in my professional career, which began at a very young age and, through which, I have witnessed first-hand wars, massacres and conflicts - in short, the awful cost of hate, especially when directed at marginalized people,” he clarified.

“I would like to thank everyone at CNN, especially my manager, for the opportunity they gave me. It is with great regret that I have presented my resignation,” continued Elshamy.

“I hope that the work I have produced in my photography career, as well as the work I hope to be privileged enough to continue to produce, will be a testament to the ethics that I value today.”

I will continue to work on becoming a better person, one who does not discriminate, hate, or accept injustice, and I will continue to hold myself accountable for my actions, and work to correct any harm I have caused,” he concluded.

In one of the tweets in question, Elshamy wrote, “More than 4 jewish pigs killed in Jerusalem today by the Palestinian bomb explode,” in reference to a terrorist bombing at a bus stop near the Jerusalem central bus station which actually killed four rather than two and wounded 39.

Another tweet said, "Israel is the main enemy for the people of Egypt and shall always remain despite rulers who lick Jewish legs."

New York Jewish Republican consultant Aruther Schwartz had discovered Elshamy's tweets on Thursday and questioned CNN how they hired him in the light of the fact that the anti-Semitic tweets were publicly available on Elshamy's Twitter account.

