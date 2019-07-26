CNN photo editor resigns over anti-Semitic tweets

CNN official resigns after it was revealed he tweeted that 'Jewish pigs' were killed in 2011 bombing attack.

CNN photo editor Mohammed Elshamy resigned on Thursday following the resurfacing of a series of anti-Semitic tweets he posted in 2011.

'More than 4 jewish pigs killed in Jerusalem today by the Palestinian bomb explode,' Mohammed Elshamy wrote in 2011. The tweet was referring to a terrorist bombing at a bus stop near the Jerusalem central bus station which actually killed four rather than two, including a 14-year old girl who succumbed to her injuries in 2017 after remaining unconscious for six years, and wounded 39.

Another tweet said, "Israel is the main enemy for the people of Egypt and shall always remain despite rulers who lick Jewish legs." New York Jewish Republican consultant Aruther Schwartz discovered Elshamy's tweets on Thursday and questioned CNN how they hired him in the light of the fact that the anti-Semitic tweets were publicly available on Elshamy's Twitter account.

CNN did not respond to queries on how Elshamy, 25, was hired or whether they were aware of the tweets before they hired him. Elshamy has since changed his Twitter account status to private.

“The network has accepted the resignation of a photo editor, who joined CNN earlier this year, after anti-Semitic statements he’d made in 2011 came to light,” CNN spokesperson Matt Dornic said. “CNN is committed to maintaining a workplace in which every employee feels safe, secure and free from discrimination regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation or religion.”

Elshamy began working for CNN in January 2019.