Sara Netanyahu pushing against merger of right-wing parties?

A news report claims that Sara Netanyahu implored the wife of Rafi Peretz not to unite with Shaked and Bennett. She denies the report.

The wife of the prime minister, Sara Netanyahu met with the wife of Jewish House chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz and urged her not to let her husband unite with Bennett and Shaked, according to a report on Channel 12 News.

It was also reported that the prime minister is opposed to placing Ayelet Shaked in first place on a united right-wing list.

A response on behalf of Sara Netanyahu said, "Sarah Netanyahu and the wife of Minister Peretz met by chance briefly at a large wedding. The two embraced briefly, surrounded by a large crowd, and decided to meet later. The claim about the details of the conversation that ostensibly took place is fictional."

Earlier on Sunday, former Education Minister Rabbi Peretz congratulated former ministers Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked on Sunday for the agreement they reached.

"I am happy to see that the New Right leaders are coming to an agreement between them," Peretz wrote on Twitter. "The time has come now for real unification on the right. Ayelet and Naftali are already invited tonight for negotiations regarding a merger."