Shaked to announce next political step this evening

Fmr justice minister will convene press briefing in which she is expected to announce she will head New Right en route to larger alliance.

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked will hold a press conference at Kfar Maccabiah this evening to announce the next step in her political career.

Shaked is expected to announce that she will head the New Right party in the next elections, with Bennett in second place.

In addition, Shaked is expected to announce that she will strive to create a comprehensive union on the right.

Last night, Bennett and Shaked met in Tel Aviv. The point of contention between the two is about running together with the United Right or running separately.

Bennett believes that an alliance with Moshe Feiglin could bring the party eight seats, but Shaked is not willing to take any additional risks.

Shaked is interested in one big list alongside Rafi Peretz and Bezalel Smotrich.