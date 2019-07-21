Bennett: We need a unified Right

Ex-Education Minister hints at decision to step aside, allow Shaked to lead the New Right, with plans for alliance with United Right.

New Right chairman and former Education Minister Naftali Bennett hinted Sunday afternoon that he will be turning over leadership of the New Right party to his long-time ally and former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked.

In a tweet published shortly after Shaked’s spokesperson announced she would be making a statement Sunday night regarding her future in politics, Bennett wrote that “The country is more important that self-advancement, and the country needs a united Right.”

Ayelet Shaked is expected to announce at the 8:10 p.m. press briefing Sunday that she will be assuming leadership of the New Right.

In addition, it is expected that Shaked will declare her intentions to form an alliance with the United Right party – under her leadership.

The New Right and Zehut parties failed to cross the electoral threshold in the April election, while the United Right enter the Knesset with five seats.

United Right chairman and Education Minister Rafi Peretz has rebuffed demands that Shaked lead a unified right-wing ticket, offering her to take the second spot on the list instead – despite polls showing Shaked the favored candidate among right-wing and national-religious voters to lead the United Right.

Peretz is expected to meet with Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who leads the National Union faction within the United Right, at 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The two are expected to plan their response to Shaked’s announcement Sunday evening, and agree to a list of principles for negotiations with the New Right.