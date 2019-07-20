Gantz: This time, Nasrallah won't make it to a bunker

Blue and White leader warns: 'Anyone who ignores today's threats will soon see graver, more destructive, reality.'

Blue and White Chairman LTG (res.) MK Benny Gantz discussed Iran and the reports regarding Hezbollah's deployment in Israel's north.

"Iran and its proxies are testing the world's patience," Gantz warned. "Whoever ignores today's threats may soon face a far graver, more destructive reality."

"As for [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah and his threats, he knows all too well that any threat to Israel will be met with a very severe response. I'd like to remind him what happened when he attempted to threaten us over a decade ago.

"Nasrallah should know that this time around he won't make it back to the bunker," he concluded.

Earlier this week, reports said Hezbollah was moving troops from within Syria to the Lebanon-Syria border. Last week, Nasrallah warned that if war breaks out between the US and Iran, Israel would be bombarded "with ferocity and force."