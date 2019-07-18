Arutz Sheva poll: Who should lead right-wing bloc?

According to poll, former Justice Minister Shaked gets 45% support among right-wing voters, Rabbi Rafi Peretz only 5%.

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked is the best suited to lead a technical bloc of the right-wing parties in the upcoming Knesset elections, according to a poll conducted by the Dialog Institute under the supervision of Prof. Camil Fuchs for Arutz Sheva.

The poll reveals that Shaked receives 45% support among supporters of the nationalist camp who voted in the last elections for United Right, New Right or Zehut.

Former Education Minister Naftali Bennett garners 19% support, Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich 12%, while current United Right Chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz receives only 5% support.

10% of respondents said "I don’t know," 7% said that someone else should head the list, and 2% said "I won’t vote."

A comprehensive poll conducted by the Dialogue Institute for Arutz Sheva showed that if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 31 Knesset seats while the Blue and White party would win 28 seats.

According to the poll, which was conducted under the supervision of Prof. Camil Fuchs, the right-wing bloc would be able to form a coalition of 62 seats only if Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu would join the coalition.

The Joint Arab List would receive 11 seats. Yisrael Beytenu would win eight seats, as would the Labor party under Amir Peretz and the Shas party.

The United Torah Judaism party and the Meretz party receive seven seats each. Ehud Barak's Israel Democratic Party barely crosses the electoral threshold with four seats.

The United Right and New Right parties would also receive four seats each, while Moshe Feiglin's Zehut party would fall far below the electoral threshold and receive only one percent of the vote.

The right-wing bloc would finish with 54 seats without Yisrael Beytenu, while the left-wing bloc and the Arab parties would receive a combined 58 seats, leaving neither side able to form a coalition.

The poll was conducted by Prof. Camil Fuchs and the Dialog Institute among 600 respondents who constitute a representative sample of the adult population in Israel, and has a margin of error of 4.1%.