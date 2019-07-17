Arutz Sheva poll: Likud 31, Blue and White 28

According to poll, neither left nor right able to form coalition without Yisrael Beytenu party.

A comprehensive poll conducted by the Dialogue Institute for Arutz Sheva showed that if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 31 Knesset seats while the Blue and White party would win 28 seats.

According to the poll, which was conducted under the supervision of Prof. Camil Fuchs, the right-wing bloc would be able to form a coalition of 61 seats only if Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu would join the coalition.

The Joint Arab List would receive 11 seats. Yisrael Beytenu would win eight seats, as would the Labor party under Amir Peretz and the Shas party.

The United Torah Judaism party and the Meretz party receive seven seats each. Ehud Barak's Israel Democratic Party barely crosses the electoral threshold with four seats.

The United Right and New Right parties would also receive four seats each, while Moshe Feiglin's Zehut party would fall far below the electoral threshold and receive only one percent of the vote.

The right-wing bloc would finish with 53 seats without Yisrael Beytenu, while the left-wing bloc and the Arab parties would receive a combined 58 seats, leaving neither side able to form a coalition.

The survey was conducted by Prof. Camil Fuchs and the Dialog Institute among 700 respondents who constitute a representative sample of the adult population in Israel and has a margin of error of 3.2%