Deputy FM exposed to redoubled illegal PA construction, facts on ground. 'We won't allow establishment of de facto Palestinian state.'

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) toured together with the heads of the Regavim movement in Gush Etzion to see firsthand the plan of the Palestinian Authority's takeover of Area C in its implementation.

The tour took place following disturbing data collected by the Regavim movement on the Palestinian takeover of Area C, some with European funding and executed by the PA.

During the tour, the Deputy Minister was exposed to the redoubled illegal Palestinian construction in the past decade and the PA's establishment of facts on the ground.

"It's important to stop the illegal construction and agricultural takeover by the Palestinians, which is taking place in areas under Israeli control," said Hotovely.

"We must break the Fayyad plan to establish a Palestinian state by setting facts on the ground and stop Palestinian expansion before it's too late," the Deputy Minister said.