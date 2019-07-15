'If Palestinian state is established in Judea and Samaria, here's what things will look like in Afula.' Regavim: 'It's not too late.'

After hanging hundreds of PLO flags throughout Judea and Samaria last week, today the Regavim Movement released the first in a series of video clips that simulate how rocket attacks from a number of different locations in Judea and Samaria would affect Jewish communities throughout Israel.

The first video in the series serves up a precise, true-to-life representation of a fatal rocket strike on the roof of Afula’s Nir HaEmek Youth Village school.

The clip was released this evening in an attempt to illustrate what the future might hold if illegal construction is allowed to continue unhindered in Area C of Judea and Samaria – the Area under full Israeli jurisdiction: A de facto Palestinian state, as envisioned in the Fayyad Plan, will serve as a terror base in Israel’s heartland.

Two weeks ago, Regavim released disturbing data culled from an analysis of GIS aerial photography: Some 28,000 new illegal structures were built and hundreds of thousands of dunams of land have been poached by the Palestinian Authority in Area C in the decade since the Fayyad Plan was launched. These projects are rapidly pushing the reality on the ground to the point of no return, establishing a terror state in Judea and Samaria.

Regavim Director General Meir Deutsch said: “The Palestinian Authority’s rampage of illegal construction is happening in Judea and Samaria, but it's crucial for every resident of Israel to understand that this isn't a problem that only affects the residents or communities of Judea and Samaria.

“The terror state that's lurking just around the corner will affect the lives and safety of residents in every Israeli city, town, village, and kibbutz in the ‘Judea and Samaria envelope’ – every community in Israel within range of the terror state.”

“Unfortunately, there are people in Israel who won’t wake up until Palestinian rockets launched from the hills of the Shomron hit Afula and Modi'in – but by then it will be too late. For our part, we at Regavim will continue to do everything we can to prevent the establishment of a terror state in the heart of Israel.”