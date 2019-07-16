Trump: Radical Democrats anti-America, anti-Israel, pro-terror

US President Donald Trump doubled down on his criticism of four freshmen Democratic Congresswomen

The president tweeted Tuesday morning: "The Democrat Congresswomen have been spewing some of the most vile, hateful, and disgusting things ever said by a politician in the House or Senate, & yet they get a free pass and a big embrace from the Democrat Party. Horrible anti-Israel, anti-USA, pro-terrorist & public shouting of the F...word, among many other terrible things, and the petrified Dems run for the hills. Why isn’t the House voting to rebuke the filthy and hate laced things they have said? Because they are the Radical Left, and the Democrats are afraid to take them on. Sad!"

"Our Country is Free, Beautiful and Very Successful. If you hate our Country, or if you are not happy here, you can leave!"

Trump's tweets appeared to target Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ilhan Omar (MN), Rashida Tlaib (MI) and Ayanna Pressley (MA), though he did not mention them by name.

The president has faced criticism for a series of tweets directed at the four Congresswomen on Sunday in which he called for them to "go back" to the countries that they came from and criticizing the Democratic party for condoning their “disgraceful behavior” Three of the four Congresswomen were born in the United States. Ilhan Omar was born in Somalia.

On Monday, Trump reiterated his criticism, calling on the congresswomen to apologize to the US, to Israel, and to the “office of the presidency.”

Ocasio-Cortez has come under fire after saying the United States operated "concentration camps" on its southern border, she previously said that cutting military and economic aid to Israel as a way to signal opposition to Israeli policies should be “on the table.”

Omar was criticized after she suggested on Twitter that Republicans were attacking her at the behest of the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC. She subsequently issued a half-hearted apology before ultimately deleting the controversial tweets.

Tlaib claimed in an interview in May that Palestinian Arabs living in the British Mandate prior to the establishment of the State of Israel “provided” a safe haven to Jews after the Holocaust.

She has also backed BDS and, when asked in a past television interview whether she would vote against military aid to Israel when she goes to Congress, replied “absolutely.”