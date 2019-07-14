Body of missing Virginia rabbi may have been found

Virginia Beach Police find body presumed to be that of rabbi who jumped into the ocean to save a student.

Officials say that the body of Rabbi Reuven Bauman, who went missing last week after jumping into the ocean in Virginia Beach, may have been found on Sunday.

On Sunday around 2:15 p.m., Virginia Beach Police stated that a body, presumed to be that of the missing swimmer, was recovered in the ocean near False Cape, reported WTKR-TV.

The 35-year-old father of five went into the waters last week to save a 13-year-old student who was caught in a rip current in the Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge.

The teen was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

Joel Rubin, representing the Norfolk Jewish community, confirmed Bauman was the teacher who went missing.

The Coast Guard suspended their search for Bauman on July 10. However, while the Coast Guard called off its search, they added that Bauman’s family continued to conduct a search of their own.

Positive identification of the body will be made by the Medical Examiners’ Office, according to WTKR.