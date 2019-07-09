Search underway for rabbi who went missing in Virginia

Rabbi who serves as counselor at a day camp in Norfolk swept out to sea after going into water to help a student.

A search is underway for a rabbi who serves as a counselor at a day camp in Norfolk, Virginia and who was swept out to sea on Tuesday afternoon, Yeshiva World News reports.

Local television station WVEC reported that crews were trying to find the teacher who went missing in the water off False Cape State Park.

Emergency dispatchers received a call reporting a drowning at the park in Virginia Beach around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The caller said two people had been in the water. One was 35 years old. The other was an 11-year-old student.

According to WVEC, the teacher was with a group of 20 students when he saw one of them struggling in the water so he went in to help. The student was able to get out, but the teacher has not been located.

The search for a teacher near False Cape State Park in Virginia Beach has turned into a recovery mission.