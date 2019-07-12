More than 6,000 Arabs riot on Gaza border

Some 6,500 Palestinian Arabs demonstrate in five locations along Gaza border fence. 55 reportedly injured.

Some 6,500 Palestinian Arabs demonstrated on Friday in five locations along the Gaza border fence, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The rioters threw improvised explosive devices and firebombs at the troops.

IDF soldiers also identified a number of suspects who crossed the border fence from southern Gaza and immediately returned to the Gaza Strip.

In addition, a firebomb was thrown at a military vehicle. There were no injuries but the vehicle sustained damage.

IDF soldiers used riot dispersal means and live fire in accordance with the rules of engagement.

The Hamas-run “health ministry” in Gaza reported that 55 Palestinian Arabs were injured in the clashes, 33 of whom by live ammunition.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the IDF would reinforce the Iron Dome array in southern Israel, as part of the increased preparedness for a possible escalation in Gaza.

The weekly “March of the Return” border riots have been going on every Friday since March 30, 2018.

Two weeks ago, Israel reached an agreement for a truce with Hamas. The deal would soften economic sanctions on Gaza in exchange for an end to incendiary bomb attacks on Israeli border towns and farm land.

However, terrorists have continued firing incendiary balloons towards the Gaza envelope. On Thursday, at least three fires were caused in the region as a result of incendiary balloons fired by Gaza terrorists.

Tensions increased on Thursday when Hamas threatened Israel after one of its members was shot and killed by IDF soldiers firing on a group of Gazan men approaching the border fence.

The IDF later clarified that the shooting of the Hamas member at the border was a mistake.

