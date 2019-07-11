Elizabeth Warren says ‘yes’ to ending Israel’s 'occupation'

Democratic presidential candidate responds in the affirmative when anti-Israel activists ask her to push Israel to 'end the occupation.'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, whose presidential candidacy has rallied in recent weeks, told two Jewish "anti-occupation" activists “yes” when they asked her for support.

Becca Lubow, a student and a member of the IfNotNow Jewish "anti-occupation movement," and a companion approached the Massachusetts Democrat on Monday at an event in Peterborough, New Hampshire, the first primary state.

“Hi, we are American Jews and we really love the way that you are fighting corruption and we would really love it if you also push the Israeli government to end the occupation,” Lubow said. The encounter was captured in a video that IfNotNow soon posted on social media.

“Yes, yes,” Warren said.

“Excellent,” Lubow said.

“So, I’m there,” Warren said.

Warren is close to the Jewish and pro-Israel communities in Boston, but also has been among the more outspoken Democratic candidates criticizing the policies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. She was among the first to speak out in April when Netanyahu pledged to apply sovereignty in parts of Judea and Samaria.

The Republican Jewish Coalition scored Warren for agreeing to a formulation that included the word “occupation.”

“Sen. Warren has aligned herself with the rapidly-growing leftwing, anti-Israel base of her party,” RJC said in a statement.

Warren’s campaign recently took on staff a founder of IfNotNow, Max Berger, drawing criticism from Republicans and the right-wing pro-Israel community.