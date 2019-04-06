Netanyahu promises: I'll apply sovereignty to Judea, Samaria

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Saturday evening told Channel 12 that if he leads the next government, he will work with "all the right-wing parties."

"There's a gap of four Knesset seats between us and the Blue and White party," Netanyahu said. "Likud voters are complacent. If [Blue and White leaders Benny] Gantz and [MK Yair] Lapid are leading by 4,5,6,7 Knesset seats, it's obvious that the President will ask them to form the next government."

"I will bring in all the right-wing parties. Anyone who wants to take a risk won't listen to me. In 2015 they listened to me, so I won."

Netanyahu also promised to apply sovereignty to Judea and Samaria.

"Yes, I'll apply sovereignty. I don't separate the large [settlement] blocs from the isolated points (settlements - ed.). And also: I'm going to evacuate Khan al-Ahmar very soon."

One year ago, the Supreme Court ruled that the illegal Bedouin settlement of Khan al-Ahmar be evacuated. However, despite explicit commitments by the State to act to relocate the Khan al-Ahmar outpost by June 2018, this has not been done to date, and there is no clear expectation if/when it will happen.

When asked about the debate between himself and Gantz, Netanyahu said, "They (Gantz and Lapid) should decide between themselves who will serve as prime minister. I don't argue with half a prime minister."