PLO: Israel's policy in Jerusalem will lead to 'explosion'

PLO official accuses Israel of desecrating holy places and implementing a policy meant to "Judaize" eastern Jerusalem.

Adnan al-Husayni, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s (PLO) Executive Committee, warned on Tuesday that the continued demolition of Palestinian Arab homes in Al-Quds (the Arabic name for Jerusalem -ed). and the desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque could cause an explosion in the area.

In a statement, Husayni called the demolition of homes a "criminal policy" implemented by the "Israeli occupation government," which seeks to "harm al-Quds and the helpless Palestinian people."

He further claimed that Israel has violated all international agreements and contracts in its operations in eastern Jerusalem and at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which are meant to remove the Palestinian Arab presence in Jerusalem and “Judaize” it by bringing in “settlers” instead of Palestinian residents.

Husayni, who is also in charge of issues related to Jerusalem on the PLO's Executive Committee, said that Israel's policy is increasing violence and extremism in the region.

He called on the international community to pressure Israel to stop its "racist" policies in Jerusalem, which are manifested in home demolitions, attacks on Islamic holy sites, and especially the Al-Aqsa mosque.

PA officials regularly make false claims that Israel is “attacking” and “Judaizing” Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In 2018, a number of Islamic organizations in Jerusalem claimed that the "occupation police" are trying to gradually impose their hegemony on the administration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In another example, the PA officials accused "extremist" Jewish organizations of waging a legal battle aimed at achieving Israeli sovereignty in the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The officials often claim that Israel plans to demolish the Al-Aqsa Mosque and replace it with a Jewish temple.

Other ridiculous claims include accusing Israel of using chemicals to erode the foundations of the mosque in order to cause it to collapse.