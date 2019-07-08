Trump: Iran better be careful

US President warns Islamic Republic after its announcement that it would expand its uranium enrichment. "Iran's doing a lot of bad things".

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran should be careful, following its announcement that it would expand its uranium enrichment beyond the limit permitted in its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

“Iran better be careful, because you enrich for one reason, and I won’t tell you what that reason is, but it’s no good. They better be careful,” he told reporters.

Trump added that "Iran's doing a lot of bad things" but also vowed they "will never have a nuclear weapon.”

His comments came hours after Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, announced the start of enriching uranium to a higher purity level than 3.67%.

On Saturday, an Iranian official indicated to Reuters that Iran would increase its uranium enrichment to 5%.

Prior to Trump’s remarks, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Iran that it would be subject to new sanctions because of its breaching of the terms of the nuclear deal.

“Iran’s latest expansion of its nuclear program will lead to further isolation and sanctions. Nations should restore the longstanding standard of no enrichment for Iran’s nuclear program,” tweeted Pompeo.

“Iran’s regime, armed with nuclear weapons, would pose an even greater danger to the world,” he added.