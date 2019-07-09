Likud sources: Shaked may join technical bloc with Likud

New compromise suggests former Justice Minister could head independent list but run with Likud in technical bloc.

Sources in the Likud proposed a compromise between Ayelet Shaked and the Likud: Instead of joining the Likud, Shaked would join a technical bloc with her own party, and together they would run in one list in the upcoming elections, Kan Bet reported.

According to the report, however, sources close to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu claim that the opposition to Shaked among the Netanyahu family is so great that the chances of the move succeeding are slim.

Earlier on Tuesday, MK David Bitan (Likud) told Army Radio: "Ayelet Shaked will not be in the Likud elections, the issue is closed. What will she do? It's already up to her."

And MK Miki Zohar (Likud) said senior Likud members are working to thwart any possibility of the inclusion of former minister Ayelet Shaked on the Likud list, and told the Knesset channel that if Shaked did make connections that would not be good for the Likud, since it could bring an end to the party's rule.

Meanwhile, internal polls by the United Right show that Shaked is the only one capable of bringing the list to a double-digit number of seats.