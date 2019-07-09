'Place Shaked at the top of the list'

Senior Likud official calls on United Right chairman to place former Shaked at the top of the party's list in order to win more seats.

A senior member of the Likud party approached the chairman of the United Right party, Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz, and explained to him why placing former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked at the top of the United Right’s Knesset list would ensure the establishment of a right-wing government after the elections.

According to the official, internal polls proved that Shaked is the only one capable of attracting audiences to the list, and can bring it to a double-digit number of seats.

Such a move would guarantee 61 seats for a right-wing government that would not have to rely on Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman after the elections.

On Monday, Shaked met with former Education Minister Naftali Bennett for several hours. The two discussed their political future.

According to reports, progress was made in the talks towards a connection between them and Shaked running as part of the New Right party.

Bennett and Shaked do not intend to endanger the votes of the national camp, and intend to work together to form a single joint list of all parties to the right of the Likud.

Meanwhile, Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich called on the heads of the parties on the right to run together on a united Knesset slate in the September elections.

"We have great missions ahead of us and I'm using this stage to call from the depths of my heart to anyone who wants to continue this miracle of the State of Israel and to continue the momentum of a stronger, more Zionist, more Jewish state,” he said.

"From an optimistic view of reality, as religious Zionism has always done, let’s run together, form a force and not lose votes, we will build a healthier, better society and continue all the good we have here," Smotrich added.