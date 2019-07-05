Argentina arrests last member of gang who assaulted Chief Rabbi

Police in Argentina apprehend last member of gang who assaulted and brutally beat Rabbi Gabriel Davidovich in his home.

Police in Argentina have apprehended the last member of a gang who assaulted and brutally beat the country’s Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Gabriel Davidovich, in his home on February 25, Israel Hayom reports.

The man is the sixth member of the gang to be arrested after police captured the other five in March and April of this year.

The sixth suspect, 53, is believed to have driven the gang members to Davidovich's home at the time of the attack.

The Jewish umbrella organization AMIA reported that the members broke into the house and tied up Rabbi Davidovich and his wife, and then proceeded to beat the rabbi "savagely" while telling them that “we know that you are the rabbi of the Jewish community.”

At the time of his arrest, the suspect was in possession of two handguns, as well as a forged police ID, according to Israel Hayom.

Rabbi Davidovich, who suffered a punctured lung in the attack as well as multiple broken bones, spent several weeks recuperating from the attack before resuming his duties.

While the attack was initially thought to have been anti-Semitic in nature, police later said the motive behind the incident appears to be criminal, and that the gang behind the attack was a gang of burglars who, in addition to breaking into the rabbi's home, had also broken into other homes in the area.

