Suspects arrested in attack on Argentina's Chief Rabbi

Police arrest two suspects in last month’s attack and robbery of Rabbi Gabriel Davidovich. Incident appears to be of a criminal background.

Police in Buenos Aires have arrested two suspects in last month’s attack and robbery of the Chief Rabbi of Argentina, Rabbi Gabriel Davidovich, local media reported on Saturday night.

According to the reports, the suspects arrested were identified through security cameras that were located in the area. After a thorough investigation by local police, officers raided the suspects' homes and found one of the vehicles used by them.

It was also reported that the motive behind the incident appears to be criminal, and that the two suspects who were arrested had led a gang of burglars who, in addition to breaking into the rabbi's home, had also broken into other homes in the area.

In the raid on their house, the clothes they wore during the attack were found as well. The police investigation revealed that the attack was planned in advance. The identity of the rest of the gang is known to police officers.

The assailants broke into Rabbi Davidovich's home at 2:00 a.m. (local time) in late February and attacked him. Rabbi Davidovich suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized. The Chief Rabbi's wife was at home during the incident.

The rabbi was released from the hospital earlier this month after a week of hospitalization.