Trump: Iran has to be very careful

US President Donald Trump on Friday repeated a warning to Iran.

"We'll see what happens with Iran. Iran has to be very, very careful," he told reporters at the White House.

The comments come a day after the British naval force seized an Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar on suspicion that it was carrying crude oil to Syria in what may be the first such interception under EU sanctions, though Trump did not specifically mention that incident in his comments.

The incident comes at a sensitive time in Iran-EU ties as the bloc mulls how to respond to Tehran announcing it will breach the maximum uranium enrichment level it agreed to in a 2015 nuclear deal.

The US left the 2015 deal last year, and Iran has been pushing the deal's remaining partners -- Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia – to help it circumvent US sanctions, especially to sell its oil.

Earlier this week, Trump responded to Iran’s announcement by warning it on Twitter, “Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before!"

